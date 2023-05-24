COVERT — Holtec International, owner of Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, expects to know by July whether it will receive funding from both the Department of Energy and the Michigan Legislature to restart the shuttered plant.
Holtec officials recently met with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to discuss publicly the company’s regulatory pathway to reopen Palisades.
The DOE Loan Office is considering a $1 billion loan to resume Palisades operations, Exchange Monitor has reported. DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm will likely submit a letter of commitment in either June or July, officials told the regulators at the Wednesday meeting, and Michigan legislators will signal whether they’ll issue a $300 million grant during that same timeframe.
The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant has been in active decommissioning since May 2022, closing nine years prior to its license expiring. Holtec, which bought the plant from Entergy Inc. shortly after it closed, has not taken any significant steps toward decommissioning, as state and local officials have urged a reopening.
Between July and October, Holtec will make a final decision as to whether to reopen the plant. It would then formally notify the NRC.
The company plans to submit a series of requests to the NRC, asking the agency to reverse actions that began decommissioning. This includes licensing to end power production and remove all fuel from the Palisades reactor. NRC officials have asked about the number and sequence of the regulatory submittals.
Company representatives stressed Holtec was paying for restart efforts thus far and were not using decommissioning trust fund monies to do so.
During public comment, a number of environmental activists raised concerns about the safety of the Palisades’ reactor, the NRC’s oversight of the plant and Holtec’s fitness to operate the plant. Activists also questioned whether Entergy had destroyed or discarded operating documents which are crucial to running Palisades.
"Holtec is a nuclear waste management corporation that has ventured into decommissioning of nuclear power stations, and they are now moving into a whole 'nother realm of business," said Paul Gunter of Beyond Nuclear.
Holtec is not licensed to operate a nuclear plant and is in talks to work with a licensed operator – should it reopen the plant.
Griffin Graham, assistant city manager of South Haven, recently spoke in support of reopening the Palisades plant. The city council and other local municipalities voted for a resolution in support of the effort earlier this year. Kathy Wagaman, of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in favor of repowering the plant, stating the move will help the area's tax base and reduce Michigan's reliance on fossil fuels.