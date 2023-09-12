A woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a sudden appearance Wednesday at his impeachment trial. But she never took the stand as the prosecutors rested their case against the Republican. The affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. He was under FBI investigation and employed the woman, Laura Olson. After it was announced that she would not testify a lawyer for the bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment said he was resting their case.