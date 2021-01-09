DOWAGIAC — Police in Dowagiac are investigating a suspected homicide, and on Friday charged two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.
Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald said police were provided information Thursday afternoon about a possible homicide at Hillcrest Apartments earlier in the week. Grinnewald said that, acting on a search warrant, police found the man’s body inside an apartment, dead from a gunshot. The man, whose name has not been released, lived in the apartment, Grinnewald said.