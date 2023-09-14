DOWAGIAC — An ongoing search has expanded to more Southwest Michigan counties for an 83-year-old pilot who departed Dowagiac in his plane this weekend and never returned.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police said there has been no sign of Richard Martin or his plane. According to a news release from Civil Air Patrol (CAP), authorities are searching in Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.
The Michigan Wing CAP, along with other agencies, are on their third day of searching for Martin and his plane. CAP officials said the small aircraft has a home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX. As last reported, the pilot was the only occupant.
More than 100 members of CAP are now involved in the search. Close to 50 hours of flying have been logged by the aircrews, and many more hours ground searching in vehicles.
CAP is asking the public for help and to send leads or other information to the incident commander at ic@miwg.cap.gov.
For questions, contact 1st Lt. William VanderMolen at 734-576-3755 or pio@miwg.cap.gov. Officials are asking residents in the surrounding communities to not hinder the efforts of aircrews and ground teams by asking them for information about the mission.