DOWAGIAC — Police and firefighters are asking adults who have matches and lighters in their homes to keep them out of reach of children and talk with them about fire safety, after a child accidentally started a fire at a house in Dowagiac.
Deputy Chief Robert Smith from the Dowagiac Fire Department said firefighters were called to 318 E. Division Street at 4:18 p.m. Monday on a report of a structure fire. Dowagiac police officers arrived first and reported smoke visible from the upper floor of the house. All occupants were out of the house, Smith said.