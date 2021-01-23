DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac manufacturing facility is being cited by the state for alleged violations related to state-mandated COVID-19 requirements.
According to a news release from the Michigan State Police Emergency Operations Center, Michigan Die Casting faces fines for: “A lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on the workplace controls for COVID-19, failure to implement a self-screening protocol for COVID-19, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, not providing face coverings, and not enforcing the use of face coverings.”