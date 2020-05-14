DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Farm & Artisan Market is being allowed to open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but precautionary measures are still being put in place to keep everyone safe, according to Vickie Phillipson, program director for the Dowagiac Downtown Development Authority.
“For consumers, the market will set up a hand sanitizer station and will provide signage to guide their social distancing,” Phillipson said in a news release. “By virtue of overhead canopies, vendors will also be able to adhere to social distancing between their booths.”