DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac-based Mno-Bmadsen and Cressy Commercial Real Estate in Mishawaka, Ind., announced the completion of their merger on Wednesday.
Mno-Bmadsen is the nongaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Mno-Bmadsen,” said George Cressy Jr., chairman of the board, in a news release from Cressy Commercial Real Estate. “The long-term growth strategies of the company will be greatly accelerated and further strengthened via alignment with the Mno-Bmadsen family of companies. We have been partners with Mno for years in various endeavors, and we believe our core values and service-based ideologies are in alignment and will create a very dynamic partnership for generations to come.”
The merger will help Mno-Bmadsen manage its real estate needs and is aligned with the pursuit of asset diversification to support the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi for future generations, according to the release.
“We are excited to add Cressy Commercial Real Estate to our family of portfolio companies,” said Julio Martinez, CEO of Mno-Bmadsen, in the release. “We have long believed that commercial real estate is a natural growth sector for our portfolio, and with Cressy as a partner will have confidence this will be a catalyst for significant growth.”
The transaction closed on March 31. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The current CEO of Cressy, Chris Fielding, and partners in the company will continue to serve the community.
Cressy has been a family-owned and operated company since it started in 1948.