DOWAGIAC — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified Van Buren/Cass District Health Department that the omicron variant has been identified in a Cass County resident.
Omicron was identified in Van Buren County on Jan. 3.
“Although between Cass and Van Buren County there are now two omicron variants identified, we can safely assume there are many others given the speed at which omicron spreads. The latest identification further emphasizes the importance of testing, especially after the holidays. With limited testing availability, it is evermore important to keep wearing masks in public and self-quarantining if you have been exposed to COVID-19,” said VBCDHD Health Officer Danielle Persky in a news release.
According to the CDC, the omicron variant will likely spread more easily. How easily omicron spreads, compared to the Delta variant, remains unknown, the release stated.
Anyone with omicron can spread the virus to others, the CDC has stated, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.
Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant, the release stated. Breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, however, are likely to occur.
The health department recommended vaccination and booster doses, masking in public indoor spaces, testing following a COVID-19 exposure, social distancing and staying home when symptomatic to limit spread and protect against severe illness.
COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and PCR testing are available to individuals of any age, regardless of symptoms, the release stated. Find a testing site here. Two new free, rapid antigen COVID-19 testing sites are available in Cass and Van Buren County. Testing site details are as follows:
Cass County
Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital 420 W. High Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047
- Every Monday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Every Wednesday 1-7 p.m.
Van Buren County
Bangor High School Football Stadium Team Room (Drive-thru) 801 W. Arlington Street Bangor, MI 49013
- Every Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Every Thursday 3-7 p.m.