DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College announced Wednesday that in-person courses will run during the fall 2020 semester, on-campus residence halls will be open and the institution will operate as normally as is reasonably possible while maintaining safety, according to a news release.
This spring and summer the college moved all classes, library and tutoring services online within days without losing instructional time. The college also kept residence halls open through the end of spring semester, provided supplemental meals for residents, offered partial refunds to all housing students and celebrated a virtual commencement for graduating students last month, the release added.