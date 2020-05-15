DOWAGIAC — Three men were arrested Thursday after police acted on a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Hamilton Street in Dowagiac.
The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team reported finding methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the house. The men, ages 64, 59 and 31, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, frequenting a drug house and maintaining a drug house. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges, and the investigation is continuing.