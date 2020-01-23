EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire students had an unexpected day off Monday due to a large number of teachers and staff being sick. While other area districts already had a scheduled vacation day with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the Eau Claire district had planned to hold classes.
Superintendent Ann Shell said Wednesday that she decided to close district schools Monday with so many staff sick, plus the difficulty she would have had to get substitutes because of the King holiday. She noted that some students also have been sick of late with upper respiratory illnesses, but that the majority of those sick were adults.