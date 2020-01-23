St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.