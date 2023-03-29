EAU CLAIRE — The Berrien Regional Education Services Agency Board of Education will choose a new board member for the Eau Claire school board after the local board failed to fill a vacancy within the required time.
Board member Tom Ferry resigned from the Eau Claire school board in mid-February and board members failed to appoint someone to fill his seat at their March meeting. Eau Claire Superintendent Ann Cluff said the one person who had applied was voted down by a majority of board members at their March 6 meeting.
Ferry resigned Feb. 14 after serving two four-year terms on the board and having just been elected to a third term last November. He was a longtime guidance counselor and school administrator at Eau Claire before his retirement.
Berrien RESA Superintendent Eric Hoppstock said last week that those interested in applying to fill the vacancy must file their intent to be considered by April 5 at 5 p.m. Interviews will take place between 2-3 p.m. April 10, prior to that afternoon’s Berrien RESA board meeting at the RESA headquarters in Berrien Springs.
Hoppstock said anyone interested in applying has to be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the Eau Claire school district. He said he anticipates the RESA board will take action on appointing someone at the April 10 meeting.
The board has had a number of resignations in the last year or so. Right now, only two of six board members, Kelly Blankenship and Lindsay Stuckey, have been elected. Those appointed are Marlene Burbach, Don Geisler, Robert Guse and Chris Peters.
Guse was appointed to the board last September by the Berrien RESA board when Eau Claire school board members deadlocked on deciding who to appoint last summer.
People applying will be asked to provide background information about themselves and answer two questions: Why would they like to be appointed to the Eau Claire school board and what they would hope to accomplish if selected as a school board member.
The application form can be found at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdB tUNY-Vugd_ReYuB ZiBnYdTJXlGSWn9fM98ugn qswNKZGMQ/viewform.
Any questions should be directed to RESA Board President Dave Pagel at dave.pagel@berrienresa.org.