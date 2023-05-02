EAU CLAIRE — Tough times. That was how Eau Claire Superintendent Ann Cluff summed up her feelings as it appeared Tuesday night that the district’s $16.7 million bond issue was going down in defeat.
The district was asking for a 4.8-mill levy, which included two new mills to pay for the work over 26 years.
With the majority of the vote counted, the bond issue proposal was going down to defeat with 179 people voting yes and 435 people voting no. That vote total included not only the four Berrien County precincts, but also one Silver Creek Township precinct in Cass County.
“It’s a bad time with the way the economy is right now,” Cluff said Tuesday night. “There are so many unknowns ... it’s just tough times.”
Cluff said she and school board members will be strategizing in the coming weeks and months as to what to do next. One option the board may consider is to ask voters to renew the 2.8-mill levy that expires next year. The proposal that was defeated Tuesday lumped that renewal in with the addition of two new mills.
No matter what the school board ultimately decides, Cluff said the objective remains to keep fighting for what is best for the kids.
“I’m optimistic that we will get it in the future,” she said.
Cluff said the bond issue would have paid for needed infrastructure improvements including ones aimed at safety and security.
“It was for infrastructure, not salaries,” she said. “Our goal remains to educate the kids and have a safe environment for them.”
The safety/security improvements in the proposal would have created secure vestibules at both Lybrook Elementary School and Eau Claire Middle/High School, replace playground equipment at Lybrook, upgrade the fire alarm at the high school and make ADA-accessible improvements at Lybrook.
Funds raised through the bond issue would have also gone to improve the educational environment with projects such as air conditioning at Lybrook and the middle/high school, educational technology upgrades, the high school science lab renovation and replacing furniture at the middle/high school.