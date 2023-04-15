Leading Republicans are struggling to navigate the politics of abortion as they concede — publicly and privately — that the GOP’s anti-abortion policies are unpopular with the very voters they need to win the presidency. But in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a top Republican presidential prospect, is leaning in. This week, the Florida governor signed into law one of the nation’s toughest abortion bans which would outlaw the medical procedure before most women know they're pregnant. DeSantis’ team is eager to highlight his willingness to fight for, and enact, aggressive abortion restrictions. That's even as other Republican White House hopefuls downplay their support for anti-abortion policies for fear they may alienate women or other swing voters.