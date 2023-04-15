EAU CLAIRE — Security upgrades and other improvements could be coming to the Eau Claire school district if residents approve a new $16.7 million bond issue May 2.
The bond would require a levy of 4.8 mills – including two new mills – over 26 years to pay off.
The safety/security improvements in the proposal would create secure vestibules at Lybrook Elementary School and Eau Claire Middle/High School, replace playground equipment at Lybrook, upgrade the fire alarm at the high school and make ADA improvements at Lybrook.
School officials said the bond would improve the educational environment with projects such as air conditioning both Lybrook and the middle/high school, educational technology upgrades, the high school science lab renovation and replacing furniture at the middle/high school.
Other projects that would be done include food service upgrades, infrastructure/energy efficiency improvements and a new gym addition at Lybrook.
The additional two-mill levy would cost the owner of a home with a $100,000 taxable value an additional $200 a year.
Eau Claire Superintendent Ann Cluff said the bond is the culmination of a process that started in 2019, when the school board commissioned a facilities study. That study was shelved during the pandemic before being brought back up in 2021.
While the study identified more than $30 million worth of projects that could be done, Cluff said district officials narrowed the list down to the most essential projects.
“There was no way we could ask for a $30 million bond issue with our tax base,” she said. “With a two-mill increase, we will be able to generate the $16 million.”
She said the district has already been able to do some capital projects with the state and federal funding received during the pandemic.
If approved, she said the bond will primarily pay for projects at Lybrook and the middle/high school.
“People said safety, safety, safety, and we are redoing the vestibules at both schools to make secure entrances,” she said. “The front entrances have gaps that let in snow and mice – they are not secure.”
At Lybrook, the school will get a new gym and better food service facilities. Currently, the same room serves as the gym and cafeteria, while food storage units are outside of the building. In addition, the gym/cafeteria is not handicap accessible with two sets of steps connecting it to the rest of the building.
Cluff said the playground equipment at Lybrook is more than 30 years old and the classrooms there and at the middle/high school are outdated.
“We’re being quite conscientious with what we’re spending our money on,” she said. “But the reality is that we are a smaller district than what we were and our population is down.”
If the bond doesn’t pass, Cluff said she expects the school board to consider putting it back before voters later this year. She said the current 2.8-mill levy expires next year.
Cluff said the district’s current debt millage is one of the lowest in the area and that it will still be in line with what other districts levy – even if the increase passes.