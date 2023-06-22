HARTFORD — A 50-year-old Coloma man faces several criminal charges, including armed robbery, following an incident that occurred at a Hartford gas station.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, when the suspect entered a Shell gas station at 61828 County Road 687 in Hartford, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect walked into the store to attempt to buy groceries. However, his credit card was declined. He allegedly walked behind to counter to retrieve the bag of goods and struck the attendant in the head with the goods, according to the news release. The clerk tried to defend himself and a struggle ensued with the suspect leaving the store, followed by the attendant.
In the parking lot, police said the suspect pulled a knife on the worker who then went back inside the store to call 911. The suspect remained on scene and when deputies arrived, they detained the suspect and found methamphetamine along with the suspected knife.
The Hartford man was arrested for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of meth. The incident remains under investigation.
The suspect’s name was not released Thursday.