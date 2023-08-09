HARTFORD — A Coloma area woman who worked at Four Winds Casino in Hartford faces a preliminary exam next week for allegedly embezzling $700,000 from the casino in July.
Danika Nicole Young, 38, was arraigned Aug. 2 in Seventh District Court in South Haven. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 for a preliminary exam to determine whether she will be bound over to Van Buren Circuit Court for the embezzlement charge. If convicted, she could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to Keith Robinson, assistant prosecuting attorney for Van Buren County.