HARTFORD — Federal dollars are on the way to help improve downtown Hartford.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced Hartford received $99,000 to improve parking and city streetscapes throughout downtown. The grant is provided by the USDA Rural Business Development Grant program, a news release stated Friday.

