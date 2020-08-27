HARTFORD — The Van Buren Conservation District, Broken Arrow Recycling and Pratt Industries, Inc. have formed a partnership to expand cardboard and paper recycling in Van Buren County, according to a news release.
Resource Recycling Systems has designed, coordinated and implemented this pilot project on behalf of Pratt Industries. The new service is free to both businesses and residents and the quantity that can be recycled is unlimited. The three-month pilot program will run September through November, and may be extended based on use.