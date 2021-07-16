Van Buren Youth Fair horse photo

Cecilia Cole, 6, of Bloomingdale, shows her Belgian horse, Rock, and finishes in third place during Pee Wee Showmanship at the Van Buren Youth Fair in 2018. This year's fair is scheduled from July 19-24 at the fairgrounds in Hartford.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

HARTFORD — After organizers canceled last year’s Van Buren Youth Fair due to COVID-19 restrictions, the week-long event will return next week with a wide variety of events.

The 65th annual fair begins Monday and continues through July 24.