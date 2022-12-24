ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County took a step forward this week toward securing nearly $1.6 million from the state to help pay for the Michigan portion of a non-motorized path that will connect Southwest Michigan to Chicago.
The county earlier was approved for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant toward construction of the Marquette Greenway. However, the Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for commitments from local communities regarding trail maintenance before the money is awarded.
Berrien County commissioners approved a resolution to require and finalize a maintenance program plan with local entities over the life of the four-mile path.
The total project for the Michigan portion of the Marquette Greenway is estimated at $5.6 million.
The county had received or been promised $5.3 million in federal, state, municipal and foundation grants including the TAP grant, nearly $800,000 from the Pokagon Fund and $300,000 from New Buffalo Township and the city of New Buffalo, when another $300,000 was raised through a give-back dinner.
Marcy Hamilton, senior planner/deputy executive director of the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, announced earlier this month the funding goal has been reached.
Volunteers and planning officials in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois have worked more than 17 years to find a way to connect the three states and multiple communities by a single, non-motorized path along the bottom of Lake Michigan.
Planners expect the four-mile Michigan portion of the trail from New Buffalo to Grand Beach will be complete by 2024, and a section along Grand Beach Road to be completed in 2025.
The entire 60-mile, tri-state trail is expected to be completed by 2027.
The resolution approved this week by the county board authorizes the Berrien County Road Department to proceed with the TAP grant project approval process and authorizes Kevin Stack, road department engineer, to act as the applicant’s agent during project development.
The Michigan portion of Marquette Greenway is sponsored and supported by Friends of Berrien County Trails, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting Berrien County to a network of pedestrian, biking and waterway trails and encouraging their use.
Contributions are tax deductible and can be made at www.berrientrails.org/support.asp.