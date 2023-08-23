Traffic heads down Red Arrow Highway south of Community Hall Road in New Buffalo Township on Tuesday. Berrien County has been awarded a grant toward the construction of a non-motorized path stretching from U.S. 12 to Community Hall Road.
NEW BUFFALO — Berrien County has been awarded a $925,306 grant toward the construction of a 1.8-mile piece of the Berrien County Linear Trail, a non-motorized path that will eventually connect seven parks in the county.
The section of trail, referred to as the Red Arrow Linear Park Pathway Project, will stretch from U.S. 12 to Community Hall Road in New Buffalo Township.