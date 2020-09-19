Live Bar at Kankakee Grille inside Four Winds New Buffalo

Following renovations, Kakakee Grille will open to the public at Four Winds Casino's New Buffalo location later this year.

 Photo provided

NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casinos is replacing the Hard Rock Cafe with its Kankakee Grille restaurant at the New Buffalo location.

The Hard Rock Cafe will close on Oct. 31. Following renovations, Kankakee Grille will open to the public in late 2020.

