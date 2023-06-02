NEW BUFFALO — Clayton Mason, Four Winds Casino chief financial officer, will step in as interim chief operating officer, after the departure of Frank Freedman.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casino announced the leadership change earlier this week. Mason will continue as CFO.
Freedman is leaving to pursue other projects, the news release stated. Rebecca Richards, chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, thanked Freedman and called him instrumental in expanding to Four Winds South Bend.
“On behalf of the Pokagon Gaming Authority and the Pokagon Band Tribal Council, we would like to sincerely thank Frank Freedman for his 16 years of service to our Four Winds Casinos, including serving as COO over the last eight years,” Richards said in a prepared statement. “Frank has made significant contributions to our gaming enterprise over the years and his presence will be missed.”
Four Winds Casino Resort opened in New Buffalo in 2007, followed by locations in Hartford in 2011, in Dowagiac in 2013 and in South Bend in 2018.
“We have the utmost confidence in Clayton Mason who will continue to serve as CFO as well as interim COO. Clayton has been a member of our executive leadership team for many years, and he is well-qualified to serve in dual roles until we name a replacement,” Richards said in the release.