David Bennett sprays disinfectant on chairs and around slot machines at the Four Winds Casino on Friday in New Buffalo. Media were given a tour of the casino to showcase the new health, safety and sanitization procedures that have been put in place to protect both guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s four area casinos will reopen at noon on Monday.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A thermal camera, installed at the entrance to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, measures body temperature of guests as they enter.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Frank Kennedy, Senior Vice President Casino Operations, talks about some of the changes, including the use of electronic crap tables, at the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino in New Buffalo.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Plastic dividers have been installed to protect guests at some of the more popular slot machines at the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino in New Buffalo.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A staff member cleans the entrance doors to the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino on Friday in New Buffalo.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A variety of safety precautions have been introduced at Four Winds New Buffalo Casino in New Buffalo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casinos will look a bit different next week when every location is opened to the public for the first time in three months.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos have implemented a series of safety measures and guidelines. Casino officials opened up the New Buffalo location to media for a tour and quick look at the new safety measures.