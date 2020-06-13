NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casinos will look a bit different next week when every location is opened to the public for the first time in three months.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos have implemented a series of safety measures and guidelines. Casino officials opened up the New Buffalo location to media for a tour and quick look at the new safety measures.

