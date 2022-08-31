8 25 Shops 1 dtown view.jpg

Patrons walk by the incoming Lakeside Goods on Aug. 20 in downtown New Buffalo.

 Photos by David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way.

Shore made its debut on Aug. 17, located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s.

8 25 Shops 2 EST Duo.jpg

Madeline Borrowdale and Mercedes Derkacy showcase one of the many unique T-shirt designs available in the Eastern Standard Time store in downtown New Buffalo.
8 25 Shops 4 EST Candles.jpg

Candles are pictured at Eastern Standard Time in downtown New Buffalo.