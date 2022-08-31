Michigan's Board of Canvassers is set to decide whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November. The Bureau of Elections determined the initiative's petition received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot last week and recommended the board approve it. Hundreds of supporters and protesters turned out ahead of the board's scheduled vote Wednesday. The proposed amendment seeks to replace a 91-year-old state law that bans abortion in all instances except to save the life of the pregnant woman and its inclusion on the ballot is expected to heavily impact the battleground state's election.