Final trip for Richards

New Buffalo police and fire vehicles pass by New Buffalo City Hall on Monday in a tribute to City Manager David Richards, who died over the weekend from complications from COVID-19.

 Dave Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

NEW BUFFALO — City Manager David Richards lost his battle with COVID-19 over the weekend, it was announced Monday, leaving officials in mourning in the small city.

Richards had been city manager since coming to New Buffalo at the beginning of 2017.