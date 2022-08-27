NEW BUFFALO — A group of New Buffalo residents are submitting affidavits in support of their recall petitions, which were recently thrown out for an insufficient number of valid signatures.
The Berrien County Clerk’s Elections Division said the recall effort against New Buffalo council members John Humphrey, who serves as mayor, and Brian Flanagan did not meet the threshold necessary to force an election.
The petitions named Humphrey’s and Flanagan’s support for an ordinance against short-term rentals as grounds for recall.
The petitions needed 212 valid signatures from registered New Buffalo voters to force an election in each case. The recall group turned in 294 for Humphrey and 271 for Flanagan, said Election Administrator Sheila Reitz in an interview in early August.
After signatures were reviewed, Reitz told The Herald-Palladium on Friday the group had 198 valid signatures for Humphrey and roughly 187 valid signatures for Flanagan.
A bevy of the signatures were rejected for a number of reasons, Reitz said, including duplicate signatures and non-registered voter signatures.
In response, the group submitted 11 sworn and notarized affidavits to Berrien County on Monday from people who had signed Humphrey’s recall petition. It is unclear whether the affidavits will change the rejection of the petition.
Those involved with the recall effort said they were focusing on Humphrey from here on out. The mayor could not be reached for comment Friday.
“This recall has been a well-orchestrated initiative from day one,” said Michael Davis, who submitted the petitions, in a prepared statement. “This team had the support, signatures, and valid concerns to take this on for our entire community. This hurdle is no different than any other Mr. Humphrey has thrown at the organizers. We rallied quickly and secured the signed affidavits from our fellow neighbors to make this recall a reality. It would be a blatant disregard of taxpayer rights if Berrien County officials ignored these signatures.”
Davis alleged the city government’s actions on short-term rentals harms the local tourism economy and diminishes the city’s tax base.