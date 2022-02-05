NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo began debating this week over what kind of marijuana businesses would be allowed to operate in the city.
During a special meeting Tuesday, Planning Commission Chairman Paul Billingslea said he thinks planners should “take a hard look at zoning,” and decide what uses would allowed in New Buffalo.
Billingslea said a recent survey of public opinion mailed to New Buffalo residents showed about 60 percent are in favor of some sort of marijuana business in the city.
It was the general consensus of commission members that it was too early to take any kind of vote on the issue.
However, City Manager Darwin Watson said the city council wanted planners to have a public hearing and make recommendations on how to proceed.
“So you have started the process ... You can have several more, you can have one more, it’s your baby right now,” he said.
The meeting began with a review of the state laws regulating legal marijuana use, production, sales and other growing in Michigan by Attorney Nick Curcio.
Initially, he said the state operated under 2008 medical marijuana rules, which were updated in 2016 and still exist.
About 57 percent of the state’s voters approved an adult-use ballot initiative in 2018. The state now licenses and regulates the adult-use industry – which includes growers, processors, secure transporters, safety compliance facilities and provisioning centers – under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act that was the result of that election.
Curcio said municipalities that opt in and allow retail operations receive a standard amount per facility – $28,000 in the most recent year.
During comment in the public hearing portion of the meeting, Barber said the excise tax amount, based on overall statewide sales, is likely to reach $72,000 per facility in the next year.
When concerns about parking were raised, Curcio told planners they can regulate marijuana businesses through local zoning the same way they do with any other commercial endeavor in the city.