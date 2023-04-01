Railroad Museum duo

J.R. and Abbie Lunod of San Diego visit the New Buffalo Railroad Museum last year on opening day. The museum is at 530 S. Whittaker St.

 David Johnson / For The Herald-Palladium

NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo Railroad Museum opened today for the 2023 season.

The museum is now open through Oct. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.