NEW BUFFALO — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle seriously injured.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Lt. Josh Sutherland said police believe alcohol is believed to be a factor. He did not release the name of the injured driver, but said he is 42 and from Valparaiso, Ind.
The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 12 at Forest Beach Road in New Buffalo Township.
Witnesses told police a brown Nissan Titan truck was traveling east on U.S. 12 when it veered off the road to the right, striking a road sign, a mailbox and several trees, then went into a ditch.
The driver, who police said was thrown from the vehicle, was taken by Medic 1 to Franciscan Hospital in LaPorte, Ind., and was later transferred to South Bend Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by New Buffalo police, Pokagon Tribal police and the New Buffalo Township Fire Department.