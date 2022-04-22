NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo Public Schools were closed Friday after school administrators learned of a possible threat.
“We closed all our buildings out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Jeffrey Leslie said Friday afternoon. “We got the all-clear from police about 10:30 a.m., so we opened the buildings to allow staff to come in if they wanted to get some work done.”
The superintendent said after-school sports were expected to go on as usual Friday, weather permitting. He said they would possibly be canceled, due to rain and possible storms, but not because of the reported threat.
Leslie said police contacted the high school’s principal at about 6:30 a.m. about a possible threat, and the principal called him.
New Buffalo police, along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, went to work investigating what appeared to be detailed threats against students and school activities.
“There were several tweets, and the FBI monitors these things, and it got on their radar,” Leslie said.
He said the originator of the social media posts was interviewed and the schools were thoroughly searched. Staff was allowed to come in when police determined there was no immediate danger.
Leslie declined to reveal the age of the person allegedly involved, or to reveal any other information about them.
New Buffalo Police Chief Rich Killips said an in-depth investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
Leslie said it was especially disappointing to have to cancel school Friday because elementary school students were to have been bused to the Science Olympiad at Lake Michigan College.
He said it is his understanding that several parents drove the children to the event so they could still take part.
“That’s good because these kids have worked so hard,” the superintendent said.