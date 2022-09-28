NEW BUFFALO — An unidentified body was found floating in Lake Michigan on Monday.
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department was called shortly after noon to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Michiana on reports of a body floating in the lake.
According to police reports, the victim is a white or light skin Black male in his 30s, medium build. The body was recovered with the assistance of the New Buffalo Township Fire Department and Michiana Shores Fire Department.
Currently, investigators have not been able to make an identification. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.
If anyone has information that will assist with the investigation, they are asked to call the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 469-1884.
Assisting at the scene was the Medical Examiner’s office from WMED, Berrien County Sheriff's Office, New Buffalo Township Patrol and New Buffalo City Police Department.