One of the pickups involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Casco Township is shown. The truck, whose driver was hauling a trailer on 111th Avenue struck another truck, traveling north on 64th Street.
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
SOUTH HAVEN — The driver of a vehicle was airlifted to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a serious crash with another vehicle.
Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive driver, following the two-vehicle crash that had occurred at the intersection of 64th Street and 111th Avenue.