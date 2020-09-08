South Haven Area Emergency Services personnel rescue a 19-year-old Jackson man off of South Beach Sunday afternoon. The man’s 18-year-old friend went under the surface of the water and is presumed drowned. The search for him will continue today, if weather and lake conditions allow.
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
SOUTH HAVEN — Rough waves on Lake Michigan tormented swimmers and boaters over Labor Day weekend in South Haven as four people were rescued and one was presumed drowned as of Monday afternoon.
First responders plan this morning to continue the search for an 18-year-old man from Jackson who is presumed drowned after becoming caught up in the waves of Lake Michigan on Sunday, near South Beach.