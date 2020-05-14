Pilots Tim Quinn (left) of South Haven and Mike Koetje of Kalamazoo stand next to one of three private planes that flew to Ironwood recently to transport 6,000 medical gowns for use by Bronson Healthcare medical facilities, including Bronson South Haven.
John Fear, director of food and nutrition at Bronson Battle Creek, models one of the gowns that were created for Bronson staff by Jacquart Fabric Products, the parent company of Stormy Kromer, a company known for its trademark wool winter caps.
Photo provided
SOUTH HAVEN — When Tim Quinn isn’t busy working full-time for General Electric Aviation and part-time as a firefighter/paramedic, he flies single-engine planes for a hobby.
So when his wife, Tina, a registered nurse at Bronson South Haven, told him about the healthcare group’s desire to ship 6,000 medical gowns as quickly as possible from a Northern Michigan manufacturer, Quinn got together with several other pilots, who all agreed to use their own planes to pick up the personal protection equipment (PPE) for Bronson.