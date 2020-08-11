SOUTH HAVEN — With so many summertime event and activities canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it came as a surprise at the start of August to hear the sound of a drum cadence.
It occurred each morning, echoing throughout town.
Could it be the South Haven High School Purple Pride marching band conducting its annual band camp, even amid the pandemic?
As it turns out, yes.
But it was a very different kind of band camp.
Gone were the food feasts students enjoyed after long days spent memorizing music and marching routines. Also missing were the games they played during breaks, and the biggest blow of all, the highlight students looked forward to every year – the giant water fight that signaled the end of the weeklong camp.
Senior Garrett Smith, one of the Purple Pride marching band’s two drum majors this year, remembers those previous camps with fondness.
“We’d go inside and eat like kings,” he reminisced. “We’d do a lot more games ... and the water fight.”
In pre-pandemic times, band camp lasted eight hours each day during the first week of August. Students spent the morning indoors rehearsing music and the afternoon learning marching routines.
This year, band students spent mornings outdoors rehearsing either in sections or as a group.
“We couldn’t rehearse inside as a group,” Smith said, due to coronavirus restrictions on the number of people assembled in one room.
Band camp also only lasted four hours each day rather than eight, because students weren’t allowed to learn a marching routine this year due to social distancing restrictions.
“We are not marching, just standing still,” Smith said.
When football fans see the Purple Pride band perform this year, they will see a group that looks much different from bands of the past.
“We will not be using uniforms this year, as we cannot follow distancing and contact restrictions while fitting,” Band Director Jeff Bopp said. “Students were given a band T-shirt and we will use that as our uniform for performances.”
Other changes will also occur.
“Students have to keep at least a 6-foot distance, and wear masks when they are not playing,” Bopp went on to say. “In addition, each wind player was given a fabric bell cover to reduce any droplets that come out of the instrument. Students are not allowed to share any equipment. For this reason, special time and care was given to planning percussion instruments and color guard flags so that students do not have to exchange equipment at any time. We also screen every student before practice for any illness symptoms.”
Yet, even with all the changes that the pandemic has brought, many of the band’s 100 members were eager to be at camp this year doing what they love to do – making music.
“We all miss meeting together,” Smith said. “I was really worried whether we would have band this year. It’s good we can have a little bit of something.”
Not all band students showed up for the weeklong camp, however.
“We have approximately 15 percent of the band that chose not to attend band activities at this time due to COVID-19, but they still are and do plan to be a part of the band this year,” Bopp said. “If a student chooses to do virtual learning from home this fall, they will still have the option to participate in band and music remotely. The details of what that will look like are still being refined.”
The pandemic even played a role in the selection of music for this year’s show – “Pinball Wizard” by the Who, “Dream On” by Aerosmith a percussion feature called “Apex,” and the highly popular song from Frozen 2, “Into the Unknown.”
“The 2020 production is entitled ‘Dream On,’” Bopp said. “When the pandemic first started, I knew we would need a show to give us a sense of hope and unity. To dream is to have an aspiration, an ambition, to strive for and ideal. It is a hope for a better tomorrow, a better future, a better world. What better way to go into the 2020 school year than with a reminder that while we may have to wait for the pandemic to subside, our dreams and our goals give us the hope for a better tomorrow.”