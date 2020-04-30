Barber Packaging employees produce face shields to protect medical providers from contracting the COVID-19 virus from patients. As of this week, it had already produced 300,000 and has orders from the state of Michigan and a group of hospitals in Indiana for 800,000 more.
Melissa Whitcomb, a dental hygienist for Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, displays one of the new dental face shields Barber Packaging has designed and produced for dental practitioners. The dental shields are longer and have a deeper brow pad.
Photo provided
