SOUTH HAVEN — While a bright yellow Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in nearby Benton Harbor, one being proposed for South Haven isn’t likely for at least a while.
“We know a mural is being planned for South Haven, but we don’t yet know where or when,” said Monique Crowley, who is spearheading the project.
Crowley planted the seeds for the project on Monday by introducing a proposal to South Haven City Council members to allow for the painting of a mural downtown in the westbound lane of Phoenix Street, in front of city hall.
“The design will not cover more than the width of the northern lane of westbound traffic, and will not span pass the length of City Hall,” Crowley wrote in her proposal to the council. “Our dedicated team will need approximately 72 hours to complete the entire project. We will be seeking funding from other organizers and supporters. No funds will be needed directly from the City of South Haven or its affiliates.”
Council members and city staff are receptive to the concept for a Black Lives Matter mural. However, concern was expressed about the downtown location in an area that is highly trafficked with vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.
“There’s a number of concerns about painting travel lanes,” Interim City Manager Kate Hosier said.
Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter explained those concerns.
“You can’t have murals painted over crosswalks or center lanes,” he said, referring to the two crosswalks on Phoenix where the mural has been proposed.
Hunter also said the mural itself may detract from signs and street markings that are in place to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.
Another issue also was brought up by staff and council members.
“The life of paint on a street is generally one year,” Hunter said. “I’ve got five-ton dump trucks plowing down the street every winter. It (the mural wording) will be gone by the end of winter.”
Council members, however, emphasized interest in having some type of mural or artwork to signify their desire for equality and justice for the Black community.
“I clearly support Black Lives Matter, as well as all minorities,” said Council Member Joe Reeser. “It should be noted that Black Lives Matter is a social movement, not a political one. But I feel we need more input from the community. Then we can vote on it.”
“We’re just not ready to vote on it tonight,” Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Arnold said.
The council response did not deterred Crowley.
“We were simply submitting a proposal for the mural,” she said on Tuesday.
“We’re waiting for further input from the city and businesses.”
There is support in the South Haven area for such a mural, according to Crowley, who in May organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and march following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. “People have stepped up. The amount of support is strong,” she said.
Several local residents took time to show their support during the meeting on Monday.
“I think it (a mural) would be a great welcoming gesture for the community to send,” said David Veenstra.
Wendi Onuki commented that if a mural isn’t agreed upon, the city should show support for the Black community in some way.
Crowley said she already is incorporating some of the council’s concerns and suggestions into her proposal. For one, she said, the mural will not resemble ones that people have become familiar with seeing on city streets throughout America.
“It will not just be ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in yellow,” she said. “It’s going to be a piece of art.”
To that end, the mural may not even be painted on a street.
“We don’t want it trafficked over,” she said, mentioning the possibility of a billboard or mural on the side of a building.
“We may spend the rest of the year just planning it,” Crowley said. “We want it to look nice when it’s finished.”