People in the northwest portion of the South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority district are under a boil water advisory following a water main break that occurred Monday morning in the 900 block of Wells Street. The map above shows the area that is under the advisory. The area is bordered on the south by Webster Avenue/Wells Street/Second Avenue, I-196/71st Street to the east, 107th Avenue to the north and Lake Michigan to the west.
SOUTH HAVEN — Residents and businesses in a portion of the South Haven area are under a boil water advisory until further notice following a water main break Monday.
The break occurred early Monday morning in the 900 block of Wells Street in front of Seventh District Courthouse, resulting in closure of that section of the roadway on Monday, according to Bill Hunter, South Haven Department of Public Works director.