Golden Brown Bakery owner Dave Braschler, right, shares a light-hearted moment with Rose Bronson, whose family celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday at the South Haven bakery.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — Rose Bronson’s family often refers to their matriarch as “Big Mama.”

But the Pullman resident, who turned 100 years old on Monday, is anything but big.