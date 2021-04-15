Kristina Lindemulder, left, and Sarah Peterson stand outside The Last Resort in South Haven. Lindemulder is the new owner of the historic inn, while Peterson will serve as chef and operations manager. The two South Haven residents have been friends since second grade. The inn was constructed in 1883 by Civil War captain Barney Dyckman, and is believed to be the first resort built in South Haven.
Kristina Lindemulder, new owner of The Last Resort, points to names that guests and inn staff over the years have written on a chimney wall in a third-story bedroom suite. The signatures are believed to date back to the early 1920s.
SOUTH HAVEN — Kristina Lindemulder and Sarah Peterson have been friends since second grade. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise the two have decided as adults to go into business together.
The two South Haven residents are now the operators of a nearly 140-year-old resort in South Haven – The Last Resort. Lindemulder recently bought the lodging establishment, at 86 North Shore Drive, while Peterson will serve as chef and operations manager.