SOUTH HAVEN — Kristina Lindemulder and Sarah Peterson have been friends since second grade. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise the two have decided as adults to go into business together.

The two South Haven residents are now the operators of a nearly 140-year-old resort in South Haven – The Last Resort. Lindemulder recently bought the lodging establishment, at 86 North Shore Drive, while Peterson will serve as chef and operations manager.