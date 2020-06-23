Firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services break through a kitchen wall Saturday afternoon at Clementine’s Restaurant to extinguish a fire there. The wall is located behind one of the restaurant’s broilers.
Photos provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services
Firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services were called to Clementine’s Restaurant on Saturday after a fire occurred in a first-floor kitchen wall, behind a broiler.
Photo provided / South Haven Area Emergency Services