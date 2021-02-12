This drawing depicts what the Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine and Bronson Surgical Services facility in South Haven will look like when construction is completed in November. The medical facility will be located on the Bronson South Haven campus.
SOUTH HAVEN — While contractors work to finish the new Bronson South Haven Hospital in time for its opening in April, ground was broken this month for a new building on the hospital campus that will be home to Bronson Wound Center & Hyperbaric Medicine and Bronson Surgical Services.
The two services, which have outgrown their current space at the hospital, will move to their own new facility in the fall, according to hospital officials. The new medical facility is being built just north of the new Bronson South Haven Hospital.