SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven officials have given the green light for a contractor to begin building new public restroom facilities for Dyckman Park and the Huron Street pavilion.
Earlier this week, city council members voted to award a contract to Pierson Construction of Benton Harbor for $331,300 to renovate the back portion of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau building, to create the new restrooms. They will replace the existing two unisex bathrooms that the public has been using for the past several decades.