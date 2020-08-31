The extent of damage to the Blue Moo statue at Sherman’s Dairy Bar can be seen here. The statue’s ears were removed as well as a portion of its udder. The bottoms of the feet, which were demented to the roof, were also damaged. To the right of the photo, a portion of the feet and legs of the smaller statue, Baby Blue, can be seen after vandals removed and stole the statue.
The extent of damage to the Blue Moo statue at Sherman’s Dairy Bar can be seen here. The statue’s ears were removed as well as a portion of its udder. The bottoms of the feet, which were demented to the roof, were also damaged. To the right of the photo, a portion of the feet and legs of the smaller statue, Baby Blue, can be seen after vandals removed and stole the statue.
Blue Moo and Baby Blue can be seen as they once looked on the roof of Sherman’s Dairy Bar in this undated photo. Many of the eatery’s patrons would take photos of the statues while standing in line to order ice cream.
Photo provided / Sherman’s Dairy Bar
Marilyn and Mary O’Connor of Sherman’s Dairy Bar in South Haven stand in front of the business, which was hit by vandals early Monday. Blue Moo can be seen on its side on the roof.
SOUTH HAVEN — For the past 16 years, it was popular for the people who stopped by Sherman’s Dairy Bar for ice cream to pose and have their photos taken in front of two outdoor statues that have come to symbolize the popular business.
Blue Moo and Baby Blue were easily seen atop Sherman’s roof, and seemed to watch over folks as they waited.