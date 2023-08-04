Bicyclist Tim Ward, right, talks with Olivia Thompson, assistant director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, and South Haven Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham on Tuesday during his stop in South Haven as part of his fundraising tour for Chance for Life.
SOUTH HAVEN — At the age of 59, Lansing resident Tim Ward is putting pedal to pavement throughout Michigan.
As an avid bicyclist and president of the lobbying group known as Michigan Legislative Consultants, Ward decided in July to embark on a 2,300-mile bicycling journey around the perimeter of Michigan’s lower and upper peninsulas. The trek was meant to raise awareness about Chance for Life, a program that helps people in prison reintegrate into their families and communities once released.