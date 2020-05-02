The South Haven bascule bridge had to be lifted Thursday for this yacht to proceed to the city’s harbor. Lifting the bridge for boats that don’t have masts, like sailboats, will most likely be a common sight this year due to the record high water levels along the lakeshore and Black River.
Patty Meyer points to the deepest section of Dunkley Avenue, where flood waters rose to 15 inches by noon on Thursday. Her husband, Fred, is standing next to her. The couple lives in an condominium at South Haven Marina Townhomes on Dunkley Avenue, where they’ve dealt with flooding issues on their street for the past year.
Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium
SOUTH HAVEN — People will get used to seeing the Dyckman Avenue bridge being raised this summer, not only for sailboats but also for motor boats.
Wednesday’s rainfall and high winds, coupled with Lake Michigan record-high water level, caused waves to surge into the city’s harbor during the evening and Thursday, causing extensive flooding along the lakeshore and Black River.