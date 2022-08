A new lawsuit has exposed a rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products. Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut. They allege Newman's Own Foundation improperly decreased its mandated contributions to the daughters' own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 apiece per year, against their father's wishes. The foundation calls the lawsuit “meritless” and says best practices for philanthropic organizations do not allow for perpetual funding allotments to anyone.