People enjoy Wednesday’s sunny weather as they walk along the riverfront near downtown South Haven. Council members recently discussed and approved goals for 2021.
People walk through downtown South Haven on Wednesday. City officials have listed economic development as the No. 1 goal for the upcoming fiscal year.
Barriers were installed last year along South Beach in South Haven to help reduce erosion from Lake Michigan. The impact of high water levels remains a concern in the area remains a concern for officials.
SOUTH HAVEN — Last year, city council members made control of flooding and erosion from record-high Lake Michigan water levels a top priority.
However, after spending several million dollars to address damage caused to municipal marinas, the wastewater treatment plant and roads, city officials are now listing economic development as the No. 1 goal for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts in July.